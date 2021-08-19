Woman murdered while herding goats

Bengaluru

19 August 2021 19:40 IST

A 30-year-old woman who was herding goats was found brutally murdered at Thyamagondlu on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday. According to the police, the unidentified assailants had bludgeoned her with stones. A 35-gm gold chain she was wearing was missing.

“We suspect that she may have been assaulted, and are waiting for the post mortem report,” said the police, adding that the victim’s husband works as a goods autorickshaw driver, and their sons study in the classes III and V in a government school.

On Tuesday morning, after her husband, Chennigappa, left for work, she took the goats out to graze. The murder came to light when villagers noticed the goats had strayed on the railway track. “They tried calling the victim on her mobile phone, but she was not reachable,” the police added.

Advertising

Advertising

The villagers alerted Chennigappa. He, along with other villagers who had organised a search party, found the body near a water trench.