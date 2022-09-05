Woman, mother arrested for killing husband in Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

The Konanakunte police on Sunday arrested a 26-year-old woman and her mother for allegedly beating her husband to death and making the murder look like accidental death .

The accused, Shilpa, 26, was arrested after she took the dead body of her husband in an ambulance to his native place on the outskirts of Mandya, to cremate the body on Friday. The family members of the deceased noticed bruises and blood clots all over the body and informed the police.

Based on a complaint, the police sent the body for post-mortem and it confirmed that the death was due to assault and torture. Based on the report, Shilpa was picked up for questioning and after a detailed probe, she confessed that she along with her mother and relative, Balaji, assaulted Mahesh to death.

Based on her confession, the police arrested Shilpa and her mother Kempadevamma, while efforts are on to track down Balaji.

According to the police, Shilpa was married to Mahesh P.B., 33, a native of B.B. Pura eight years ago and the couple had a six-year-old son.

The couple were working as domestic helps in an apartment and lived in a rented house in Goudanapalya. Inquiries revealed that Mr. Mahesh became an alcoholic and fought with Shilpa frequently. However, she would get her parents and relatives to beat up Mr. Mahesh regularly, said the police.

A few days before the murder, Mr. Mahesh had visited his native place and narrated the ordeal to his younger brother, Shivakumar, 28.

Mr. Mahesh left for Bengaluru to visit his son and that was the last time he was seen alive, said the police.

On Friday, Shilpa called Mr. Shivakumar to inform him that Mr. Mahesh, who was drunk and drenched in the rain, got an epileptic attack and died .

The duo have been booked under section 302 ( murder) and section 201 ( Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and remanded to judicial custody.