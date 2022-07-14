Woman molested, man robbed near mini-forest on Hebbal Ring Road

The mini-forest (kiru aranya) area on Hebbal Ring Road is turning into a nightmare for people using that stretch.

A 27-year-old deputy manager of a private firm was allegedly molested, while a 31-year-old private firm employee was robbed in the span of four hours on the same stretch on Saturday evening.

In the first incident, the victim was walking on the road heading to her paying guest accommodation in Veeranapalya from work, when two men confronted her around 7. 15 p.m.

The stretch was deserted and before she could react, the duo molested her and escaped. The accused were drunk and suspected to be under the influence of drugs, the victim said in her complaint.

In the second incident, around 11.45 p.m., Syed Anish, a resident of Nagawara and working in a private firm, was waiting for his brother opposite the mini forest when two men came on a bike and snatched his mobile phone worth ₹ 8,000 and escaped.

The Amruthahalli police have taken up both the cases, charging unidentified accused under sexual harassment and robbery and are investigating.