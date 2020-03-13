Woman molested by Uber driver

The Bellandur police have filed an FIR against an Uber taxi driver, who allegedly molested a passenger when she dozed off in the back seat of the car. The incident took place on March 8, when the woman was returning home in Bellandur after visiting a friend.

She told the police that she booked the taxi around noon from Hosur Road. “As she was tired, she dozed off, only to wake up five minutes later to find driver N. Ramanna in the back seat. He had parked the park near Doddakannelli and was molesting her,” said a police officer.

In her statement, she said she started shouting at him, following which he returned to the driver’s seat. “He was driving rashly. When he was 100 metres away from the destination, she jumped out of the car and ran home where she raised a complaint with Uber,” the officer added.

She filed a police complaint on March 10. The Bellandur police have registered a case against Ramanna for outraging the modesty of a women. No arrest has been made so far. “We are awaiting for the victim to record her statement. She has refused to appear before the investigating officer.”