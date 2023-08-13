ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, minor son found dead in Sakalavara lake

August 13, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old woman and her seven-year-old son were found dead in the Sakalavara lake at Bannerghatta on Sunday. The police and the local residents recovered the bodies floating in the corner of the lake and registered a case of murder against the woman and filed an unnatural death report over her death.

Initial investigation revealed that the woman, identified as Vijayalakshmi from C.K. Palya, was suffering from depression and was under treatment after the death of her husband, Ganesh, two years ago, said the police.

The couple, natives of Andhra Pradesh, was staying in C.K. Palya and Ganesh was running a mobile repair shop. Two years ago Ganesh was killed in a road accident in Kodathi and Vijayalakshmi suffered from depression and reported having suicidal tendencies since then, according to the police.

The police said that on Saturday night, Vijayalakshmi and her son Hariharan went to sleep after dinner and she was found missing on Sunday morning. Her family members and neighbours later found their bodies floating in the lake tied to each other.

(Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help).

