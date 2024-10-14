Woman, male friend arrested on charge of killing minor children in Ramanagara district

Staff at a crematorium have helped the Ijoor police crack a double-murder case, which led to the arrest of a 25-year-old woman and her male friend on the charge of killing her two minor children in Ramanagara recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused have been identified as Gregory Francis, 30, and Sweety, 25. They are accused of killing Kabila, 2, and Kabilan, 11 months.

A probe has revealed that Sweety met Francis two months ago at a park in Bengaluru’s Tannery road. They had an affair and decided to elope. Sweety was married to Shivu, a sweeper with the BBMP, four years ago and the couple had two children, said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Francis and Sweety rented a house in Ijoor on September 27 and took the children along with them. Kabila was allegedly murdered on October 1 and Kabilan on October 7, according to the police.

According to the police, the duo managed to cremate one child, and they allegedly told the crematorium staff that the child had died owing to a prolonged illness.

However, when they came to cremate the second child, doubts arose among the staff owing to the short period between the two cremations. The staff found marks on the body of the child, and recorded the incident and brought it to the notice of the police.

The police detained the couple and after a detailed questioning they reportedly confessed to the murders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.