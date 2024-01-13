Woman, male friend arrested for killing husband with grinding stone

January 13, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The HSR Layout police on Saturday cracked the murder case of a 30-year-old security guard and arrested his wife and her male friend who had allegedly killed him with a grinding stone to make it look like natural death on January 9.

The accused, Nandini Bai, 20, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was married to Venkataramana Nayak, 30, a security guard. The couple moved to the city a few years ago. Nayak used to work as a salesman in a store during the day and work as a guard at night. The couple have a three-year-old daughter who stays with the deceased’s parents, while the eight-month-old baby girl lives with the couple.

According to the police, Nandini used to call her male friend, Nitish Kumar, home frequently when Nayak was out at work. However, Nayak returned home early one day and found them at home. Heated arguments ensued following which the duo killed him using a grinding stone, said the police.

They later planned to conceal the crime and dumped the body outside the washroom situated in the compound of the house. After Nitish left, Nandini created a scene and cooked up a story that Nayak who returned home from work felt uneasy and collapsed outside the bathroom.

The police had shifted the body for post-mortem while beginning a probe suspecting her role. The accused even created a scene in front of the police, collapsed and got herself admitted to a hospital stating she was in shock. However, the police suspected her role based on circumstantial evidence and analysed technical details to ascertain her role, while the post-mortem report confirmed that severe head injury had caused the death.

The police have arrested the duo on the murder charge. The minor children have been handed over to the family members until further orders from court.