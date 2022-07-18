Woman, friend arrested for blackmailing aunt about affair

The complainant told the police that she had an affair with a man. Her niece got to know about this, and managed to place a camera in the room where the couple met

The accused allegedly bought a new SIM card and sent a clip of the recorded video to the victim, threatening to upload it on social media and also share it with her family if she did not pay ₹25 lakh | Photo Credit: For representation only

The complainant told the police that she had an affair with a man. Her niece got to know about this, and managed to place a camera in the room where the couple met

The Bagalur police on Monday arrested a woman, and her friend, for allegedly blackmailing her aunt with her private videos to extort ₹25 lakh from her.

The accused, Usha and Suresh, were arrested based on the complaint filed by the victim, who was unable to bear the harassment, on July 16.

The victim, a 38-year-old businesswoman, told the police that she had an affair with a man and used to meet him at a hotel in Yelahanka.

Her niece, Usha, got to know about this and allegedly managed to place a camera in the room. The accused allegedly bought a new SIM card and sent a clip of the recorded video to the victim, threatening to upload it on social media and also share it with her family if she did not pay ₹25 lakh.

When the victim refused to pay, Usha approached her stating that she received the video clip from an unknown number, in a bid to coerce the victim into paying the extortion amount.

Unable to bear the harassment, the victim approached the police and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police summoned Usha for questioning as she was the first one to receive the video clip. The police analysed the call record details of the sender’s mobile number and established the link with Usha before taking her into custody.

Further questioning led her to confess to the crime. Based on the confession, the police arrested her friend Suresh. Usha and Suresh have been charged under various sections of the IT Act, for blackmail and extortion. They have been remanded in judicial custody.