ADVERTISEMENT

Woman loses ₹7.1 lakh to cyber fraudster

April 08, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The northeast division cybercrime police are on the lookout for a person who cheated a 33-year-old woman promising job and made away with ₹7.1 lakh.

Based on the complaint from the victim, Rajani, the police are trying to track down the accused, who, according to the police, is suspected to have cheated many people using a similar modus operendi.

In her complaint, the victim said she had received a message on WhatsApp offering a part-time job and also huge returns for investments. Curious about the part-time job offer, she contacted the accused who asked her to join a Telegram group. Soon, the accused started giving her tasks to complete and lured her to invest money, offering huge returns. As soon as the victim transferred the money, the accused turned incommunicado.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police are now trying to track him down through the mobile number and the bank account details. Many times, the accused use SIM cards bought using fake credentials and even borrow bank accounts from gullible people on rent, making it hard to track them down, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US