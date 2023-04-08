HamberMenu
Woman loses ₹7.1 lakh to cyber fraudster

April 08, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The northeast division cybercrime police are on the lookout for a person who cheated a 33-year-old woman promising job and made away with ₹7.1 lakh.

Based on the complaint from the victim, Rajani, the police are trying to track down the accused, who, according to the police, is suspected to have cheated many people using a similar modus operendi.

In her complaint, the victim said she had received a message on WhatsApp offering a part-time job and also huge returns for investments. Curious about the part-time job offer, she contacted the accused who asked her to join a Telegram group. Soon, the accused started giving her tasks to complete and lured her to invest money, offering huge returns. As soon as the victim transferred the money, the accused turned incommunicado.

The police are now trying to track him down through the mobile number and the bank account details. Many times, the accused use SIM cards bought using fake credentials and even borrow bank accounts from gullible people on rent, making it hard to track them down, the police said.

