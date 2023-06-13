Woman kills mother, walks into police station with body in a bag

June 13, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

It was around 1 p.m. on Monday and the police personnel at Mico Layout Police Station were getting ready to have lunch, when a woman entered struggling to carry a trolley bag. The police personnel were stunned as she told them that she had killed her mother a few hours ago and brought her body in the suitcase. The police opened the bag to find the body of an old lady, with a dupatta around her neck, stuffed in the bag along with the photo of her long dead husband.

The accused has been identified as Sonali Sen, a physiotherapist who quit her job a few days ago. The victim Biva Paul, 71, was living with Sonali, her only daughter, at NSR Green Apartment in Kodichikkanahalli since five years. Biva Paul had relocated to her daughter’s house after the death of her husband. Sonali was living with her husband, an engineer working in Jigani Industrial Area and the couple had a son. Sonali’s mother-in-law was also living with them, the police said.

Probe revealed that Biva frequently quarelled with her daughter and on Sunday, a fight ensued. Biva, who was depressed, said that there will not be peace till she was alive and asked her daughter to kill her.

On Monday, around 7.15 a.m., after Sonali’s husband left to work, she force fed her mother around 30 blood pressure tablets. By 11.30 a.m., Biva had a paralytic stroke and started writhing in pain following which Sonali strangled her mother using a dupatta and bundled the dead body into a trolley bag. She took an autorickshaw to reach the police station.

Police sub-inspector Sanjeev Gurappa who was on duty when Sonali walked in with the body, registered a case of murder and arrested her and sent the body for post-mortem. Sonali told the police that she had killed her mother as she was asking for it. She also called her husband before leaving home to the station informing him that she is going out and her mother-in-law was alone. By the time he returned to his apartment, Sonali was in police custody.

