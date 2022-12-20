Woman kills minor daughter, tries to end life in Bengaluru

December 20, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Dejected over the ill health of her only daughter, a garment factory employee allegedly strangled her 10-year-old daughter to death before attempting to end her own life in Prasanna Layout in Byadarahalli on Tuesday morning.

A neighbour who noticed the accused Suma trying to hang herself raised alarm and with the help of others, broke open the door and rescued her. The duo was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared Priyanka as brought dead, while Suma is said to be critical and being reviewed in ICU, a police officer said .

According to the police , Suma was working in a garment factory after the death of her husband one and half years ago to take care of her only daughter. She was staying close to her sister’s house.

Probe revealed that Priyanka was suffering from brittle bone problem and had fractures multiple times. Recently, she had a fall and fractured her bone and underwent a corrective surgery.

Suma, who spent a lot of money for the treatment, was depressed thinking of her future and could have taken the extreme step due to this, the police said.

The police have booked a case of murder and are waiting for the recovery of Suma to question her.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya sahaya vani ph. 104 for help )

