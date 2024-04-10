Woman kills her children, surrenders to Bengaluru police 

April 10, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

A mother of two killed her children and gave herself up to the police at Jalahalli in Bengaluru on April 10.

Gangadevi, 28, called the police control room at around 1 a.m. on April 10 complaining of trouble in her house. A Hoysala vehicle rushed to her residence. The police team did not see any commotion.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Gangadevi claimed to killing her children — Gowtham, 9, and his 7-year-old sister who was allegedly a victim of sexual abuse. Bodies of the two children were lying on the bed. Gangadevi claimed to smothering them to death with a pillow.

Jalahalli police arrested Gangadevi.

Husband allegedly sexually abused their daughter

Gangadevi hails from Andhra Pradesh. She was married to Naresh, also hailing from the neighbouring State, 10 years ago. Naresh was working as a pourakarmika (civic worker) in Bengaluru on a contract basis. Gangadevi was working as a marketing executive at a private firm on a temporary basis.

On March 20, Gangadevi had lodged a case against Naresh accusing him of sexually abusing their daughter. Jalahalli police had registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and arrested Naresh. He is in judicial custody and lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

A senior police official said, “As per our information, Gangadevi was suffering from depression, which seemed to have got worse after the alleged sexual abuse. She did not have a steady job. After her husband was arrested, she was worried as to how she would look after her children, which seems to have pushed her over the brink,” .

On April 9, the family celebrated the Ugadi festival at home. Gangadevi told the police that she killed her two children in their sleep around 12.30 a.m.