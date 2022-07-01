Woman kills daughter, ends life

Staff Reporter July 01, 2022 20:07 IST

Staff Reporter July 01, 2022 20:07 IST

A woman allegedly killed her three-and-a-half-year old daughter and later killed herself in her flat in Mantri Alpyne Apartments in Channasandra, R.R. Nagar on Thursday night. The deceased have been identified as Deepa and her daughter Riya.

Police sources said they had found a death note in which Deepa claimed full responsibility for the act and said nobody else was responsible for her death. However, she has not mentioned why she took the extreme step.

The police said Deepa’s husband, Adarsha, in his statement to the police, claimed Deepa had been under treatment for high fever and stomach ache over the past several days and apart from that, there were no other issues.

R.R. Nagar Police have registered a case and investigations are on to ascertain what pushed Deepa to take the extreme step.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani. Ph.: 104 for help)