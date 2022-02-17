Woman killed, six injured in fire caused by leaking LPG cylinder

A 46-year-old woman died while six others, many of who were female relatives working in the kitchen, sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out due to leakage in LPG cylinder at their house in Kumaraswamy Layout on Wednesday. The deceased woman, Parameshwari, along with her relatives, were preparing meals for family members who had gathered to observe a ceremony for her father who passed away a few days ago.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 4.30 pm while Parameshwari was cooking food using an LPG cylinder connected to a bigger stove. She tried to light it without realising that there was a gas leakage. Six others who were next to her sustained burn injuries.

Parameshwari was taken to Victorial Hospital where doctors declared her dead. The six injured people, most of whom were women, were discharged on Thursday. “As the house was small, the family had kept the gas stove in a room to cook a big meal,” a police officer said. The police suspect that the gas regulator must not have been fitted properly.

he KS Layout police have registered a case and awaiting FSL reports further investigation.