Woman killed, pillion injured in road accident on K.R. Puram bridge

December 01, 2022 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old receptionist was killed and her friend riding pillion was injured when a goods vehicle knocked down their scooter on K.R. Puram bridge in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased, Shalini B., a resident of Ambedkarnagar near Koramangala, was working as a receptionist at a spa. The pillion rider Allan Smith J. escaped with minor injuries.

The duo was on a joyride when the goods vehicle heading from Tin factory to K.R. Puram knocked down their scooter and sped away. The two were wearing helmets but sustained multiple injuries due to the impact, said the police.

Passers-by rushed the duo to a nearby private hospital where Shalini succumbed to her injuries. The K.R. Puram police, based on the complaint, registered a case of hit and run and are trying to track down the accused, while Allan is recovering at the hospital.

