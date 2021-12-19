Woman killed in road accident

A 43-year-old woman driving a scooter was mowed down by a truck at Yeshwanthpur on Saturday night.

The victim, identified as Lakshmi, died on the spot. According to the police, she lived in MSR Nagar and was returning home after visiting her brother earlier that day.

“While she was driving down the ramp on Yeshwanthpur flyover, a truck knocked her down. She was taken to a hospital where she succumbed,” said the police.

The driver abandoned the truck and fled the scene. The Yeshwanthpur traffic police, who have taken up a case, said efforts are on to nab him.