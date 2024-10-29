ADVERTISEMENT

Woman killed in road accident in Bengaluru

Published - October 29, 2024 06:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old woman scooter rider was killed on the spot after a goods vehicle knocked her down on Kanakapura main road in Talaghattapura police station limits on Tuesday.

The deceased, Manjula, a native of Choodahalli in Kanakapura, was working as a domestic help and was on her way to work when the accident occurred.

Due to the impact, Manjula fell from the scooter, came under the wheels of the goods vehicle and was killed on the spot. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene soon after the accident. The police tracked down the driver and arrested him on the charges of death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving.

