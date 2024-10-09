ADVERTISEMENT

Woman killed in road accident in Bengaluru

Published - October 09, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

A 25-year-old woman died after being run over by a car, following a collision between her two-wheeler and a BMTC electric bus near Ullal lake on Tuesday morning. The victim was identified as Monika.

CCTV camera footage from the BMTC bus captured the incident. The video shows Monika’s two-wheeler colliding with the bus, causing her to fall onto the road. A car following closely behind was unable to stop and ran over her, resulting in her immediate death.

In an official statement, the BMTC confirmed that the accident took place at 9.45 a.m. The bus was involved in a collision with Monika’s two-wheeler, after which the incident occurred.

The Jnanabharathi traffic police arrived at the scene and transferred the body for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.

