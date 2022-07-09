Woman killed in accident with tipper lorry

A pillion rider was killed and a biker injured when a tipper rammed into their two-wheeler near Nagarabhavi Circle on Saturday morning. The tipper was associated with a contractor doing Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) works, sources said.

Yogendra, 41, and his wife, Vijayakala, 37, were on their way from to work when the accident occurred. The lorry rammed into the bike from behind and the couple fell down on impact. The left front wheel of the tipper ran over Vijayakala, severely injuring her, while Yogendra also suffered severe injuries. Both of them were rushed to a nearby private hospital where Vijayakala succumbed to her injuries later in the day. Yogendra is undergoing treatment.

Byatarayanapura traffic police have arrested the tipper lorry driver and booked him for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.