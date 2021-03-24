Bengaluru

Woman killed, husband injured in road accident

A 42-year-old woman was killed on the spot while her husband escaped with minor injuries after a private bus hit their bike at Kannamangala Gate on airport road on Tuesday. Soon after the accident, passers-by blocked the road to vent their ire against the bus driver.

The Devanahalli traffic police pacified and dispersed the agitated mob before shifting the body for post-mortem.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 8.30 a.m. while Narayanaswamy was dropping his wife Shakuntala to the airport campus where she worked as a gardener. “The bus driver tried to overtake the bike but instead crashed into the two-wheeler. Shakuntala, who was riding pillion was flung into the air, and sustained severe head injuries. She died on the spot,” said a police officer.

Narayanaswamy, a private company employee, sustained minor injuries.

The bus driver abandoned the bus and ran away as people started gathering at the accident site. “We have taken up a case of hit-and-run. Efforts are on to track down the bus driver,” said a police officer.

