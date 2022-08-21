Woman killed, husband injured in freak road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 28-year-old newly married woman was killed and her husband severely injured after a speeding truck knocked them down near an underpass on Outer Ring Road on Saturday night.

The victims, Shwetha and Anand, residents of Banasawadi, were returning home after watching a movie. According to the police, Anand, a BBA graduate working in the HR department of a leading IT company, got married in March. They had gone to watch a movie near Ramamurthynagar.

According to the police, Anand slowed down his scooter noticing a truck parked haphazardly, when another unidentified vehicle knocked the scooter down and sped away. Due to the impact, Shwetha was killed on the spot. Anand sustained severe injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Banasawadi traffic police registered a case of hit-and-run and also booked a case against the truck driver for parking the vehicle on the road, which caused the accident. The police have seized the truck and arrested the driver. The truck driver had parked his vehicle and gone to a nearby hotel to get his dinner parcel, the police said.