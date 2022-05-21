Woman killed, friend injured after they fall from window of shopping complex in Bengaluru

Window, which doesn’t have grills, is adjacent to stairs on second floor of the building

The crowd that gathered outside the building where the accident took place in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Window, which doesn’t have grills, is adjacent to stairs on second floor of the building

A 20-year-woman was killed and her male friend severely injured when they accidentally fell from the window adjacent to the stairs on the second floor of a multi-storey shopping complex on Brigade Road on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Liya, a resident of Frazer Town, studying B.Com. in a private college, and her friend — identified as Chris Peter, a native of Andhra Pradesh — had gone to the food court of the shopping complex.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1.20 p.m. When they were walking on the stairs, she lost balance and fell through the window. The window didn't have grills, so the window fibre sheet broke and both slipped through the window and crashed on to the ground, the police said.

Liya was rushed to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared her brought dead. Peter was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital as he sustained multiple injuries.

The police suspect that Peter tried to rescue Liya when she slipped from the stairs, but he too lost balance and fell. The Cubbon Park police have taken up a case and are awaiting Peter’ recovery to question him.