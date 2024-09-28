Woman killed, driver injured as lorry rams autorickshaw in Bengaluru

A 24-year-old woman was killed on the spot and an autorickshaw driver was injured when a lorry crashed into the autorickshaw at Police Thimmaiah Junction in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Shalini, a native of Kerala. The injured driver, Imran, is being treated in a hospital.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 4 a.m. when Shalini, a resident of Chinnappa Garden, booked the autorickshaw through an app and was heading to Majestic.

The lorry driver, heading towards Hebbal, allegedly jumped the signal and rammed into the autorickshaw. Due to the impact, the vehicle was mangled and Shalini was killed on the spot.

The lorry driver abandoned the vehicle a few yards away from the scene of the accident and fled.

The Cubbon Park traffic police later tracked down the driver, identified as Manu from Hassan. Manu told the police that he had dozed off while driving, leading to the accident. He was not drunk and has been booked for death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving, a police officer said.

