Woman killed, child injured in accident

A 60-year-old woman was killed and her two-year-old grandson was severely injured when a speeding car knocked them down while they were sitting outside their house in Kadugodi on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Gangamma. The toddler, Jagadish, is being treated at a private hospital.
According to the police, two unidentified people were driving the car on a vacant land for practice, when they lost control and ran over Gangamma and her grandson. Residents rushed to their aid and shifted the duo to the hospital. Gangamma succumbed to her injuries. In his complaint, the boy’s grandfather, Jagadisha, said the car did not have a registration number.
The Kadugodi police have taken up a case of hit-and-run and are verifying theCCTv footage from in and around the area to identify the accused.
