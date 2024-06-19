Woman killed by nephew over family dispute 

A woman was brutally assaulted and killed on the road near her house in Hoskote allegedly by her nephew on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Chandramma, 40.

According to the police, Chandramma had a family dispute with her nephew Venkatesh, 23, who allegedly beat her up with a wooden plank on the street near her house on Monday night. She suffered a severe head injury and collapsed in a pool of blood on the street, even as Venkatesh fled from the scene. Though she was rushed to a nearby private hospital, she was declared “brought dead”, police said.

Hoskote police have registered a case and are on the hunt for Venkatesh.