Woman killed, brother injured in road accident
Bengaluru
A 26-year-old woman was killed and her elder brother sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit their two-wheeler in K.S. Layout on Wednesday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Shabrin Taj and the injured Shiekh Hussain, 30 . They were residents of Kengeri satellite town and heading to visit their relatives.
While the duo reached the 100 Feet Road bridge, a speeding truck, in a bid to overtake them, knocked down their scooter. As a result, Shabrin Taj lost balance and came under the moving wheels and was crushed to death. Hussain, who was riding, fell on the other side of the road and was injured.
The K.S. Layout police have taken up a case of death due to negligence against the driver and are investigating.
