Woman killed, brother injured in road accident in Bengaluru

A 46-year-old woman was killed and her elder brother injured, when a KSRTC bus knocked down their scooter on Palace Road on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Lakshmi K.S., a resident of Chintamani.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the police, Ms. Lakshmi was suffering from a thyroid problem and was heading to a private hospital. The incident occurred around 8.30 p.m.

While they were on their way, the bus knocked them down and Ms. Lakshmi, who was riding pillion, came under the wheels, and was run over. Her brother Raghunath, 55, was also injured and was admitted to the hospital.

The Sadashivanagar police seized the bus and arrested the driver, charging him under death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving.