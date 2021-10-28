Woman killed as auto rams into parked cement mixer truck

A 43-year-old woman was killed, while her husband and daughter were injured, when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a cement mixer truck that was parked on C.V. Raman Road in Sadashiva Nagar. The incident took place late on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mubeena. Her husband, Yaseen Khan, 48, and their 20-year-old daughter were admitted to Bowring Hospital, said the police.

The cement mixer truck belonged to a civil contractor entrusted to take up roadwork in the area. “The truck driver had parked the vehicle without switching on the indicators. As the road was dark, Yaseen Khan failed to see it and collided into it,” said a police officer.

According to the police, Yaseen Khan, an autorickshaw driver by profession, had recently shifted from the family’s old residence in Nandini Layout to their new house in Shivaji Nagar. “The family was going to the new house when the accident occurred,” said a police officer.

The Sadashiva Nagar police have arrested the truck driver, charging him with negligence that led to death. The contractor has also been booked for not following safety precautions while taking up civic work on a public road.