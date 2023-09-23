ADVERTISEMENT

Woman injured in explosion succumbs

September 23, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old woman, who had sustained burns along with her husband and two children in an explosion caused by LPG cylinder leakage last Sunday, succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

The deceased, Sudha Bai, living with her family in Vasanth layout, Marathahalli, tried to light up the stove in the early hours, and this led to an explosion, as there was a leakage at night. She had sustained severe burns and was admitted to a private hospital before being to Victoria burns ward, where she succumbed on Saturday.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating, while the other family members who are admitted to the hospital are said to be out of danger and are recovering.

