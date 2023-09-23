HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Woman injured in explosion succumbs

September 23, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old woman, who had sustained burns along with her husband and two children in an explosion caused by LPG cylinder leakage last Sunday, succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

The deceased, Sudha Bai, living with her family in Vasanth layout, Marathahalli, tried to light up the stove in the early hours, and this led to an explosion, as there was a leakage at night. She had sustained severe burns and was admitted to a private hospital before being to Victoria burns ward, where she succumbed on Saturday.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating, while the other family members who are admitted to the hospital are said to be out of danger and are recovering.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.