Woman injured after slipping on soap and falling from terrace of two-storey building in Bengaluru

Published - June 22, 2024 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old woman sustained multiple fractures after accidentally slipping from the terrace of a two-storey building in Deverajeevanahalli on Friday.

The victim, identified as Rubaya, a resident of Kanaka Nagar, was washing dishes on the terrace of her building. The parapet of the wall was not that high and she accidentally stepped on soap and fell on bikes parked below, said the police.

The entire incident was recorded on the mobile phone of a woman from the neighbourhood which later went viral on social media .

The severely injured Rubaya was rushed to hospital where she was treated in the intensive care unit. The police said that the victim is out of danger and responding to treatment.

