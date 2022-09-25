Woman informer gets threats from peddler, seeks police help

ADVERTISEMENT

The Siddapura police are on the lookout for three persons, including a woman from Mumbai, for threatening and harassing a 42-year-old homemaker for helping the police in investigation.

The victim, Annie Antony from KHB Colony, Siddapura, had helped the police to trap a woman carrier who had come to the city from Mumbai by flight to hand over drugs to a peddler. The accused had concealed cocaine in her undergarments and escaped from security personnel. However, Annie got to know about the accused and tipped the police who arrested her under the NDPS Act last month.

The peddler sitting in Mumbai, identified as Arif, Imran, and Sana Khan started harassing Annie and threatening her with dire consequences. The accused had even accessed her Aadhaar card, and her personnel and family members’ photographs had been morphed and uploaded on social media to harass her. Annie filed a complaint with the South division cybercrime police, seeking legal action. The police are trying to track down the accused.