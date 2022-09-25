Woman informer gets threats from peddler, seeks police help

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 25, 2022 22:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Siddapura police are on the lookout for three persons, including a woman from Mumbai, for threatening and harassing a 42-year-old homemaker for helping the police in investigation.

The victim, Annie Antony from KHB Colony, Siddapura, had helped the police to trap a woman carrier who had come to the city from Mumbai by flight to hand over drugs to a peddler. The accused had concealed cocaine in her undergarments and escaped from security personnel. However, Annie got to know about the accused and tipped the police who arrested her under the NDPS Act last month.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The peddler sitting in Mumbai, identified as Arif, Imran, and Sana Khan started harassing Annie and threatening her with dire consequences. The accused had even accessed her Aadhaar card, and her personnel and family members’ photographs had been morphed and uploaded on social media to harass her. Annie filed a complaint with the South division cybercrime police, seeking legal action. The police are trying to track down the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Bangalore
narcotics & drug trafficking
cyber crime
crime
police
Mumbai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app