Woman, her two children found dead in Bengaluru

December 20, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 70-year-old woman allegedly ended her life along with her son and daughter at her apartment in Mahalakshmi Layout on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Yashodha, 70, Suman, 41, and Naresh, 36. The incident came to light when the elder daughter called them a few times, but there was no response. Worried, Aparna rushed to the apartment and with the help of neighbours, broke open the door to find them lying dead.

Inquiries revealed that Yashodha had three children and the eldest daughter Aparna was married and residing in Rajajinagar, while Naresh and Suman were staying with Yashodha.

Yashodha’s husband Dr. Satyanarayana died two years ago and the family had shifted from Nagarabhavi to Mahalakshmi Layout.

Naresh was working as a contractor and did not marry as Suman was not finding a match. The family was worried about this and Yashodha had slipped into depression, the police said.

This could be the reason behind their extreme step and the trio entered into a suicide pact and ended their lives, said a police officer.

Aparna, in her complaint, said that she would talk to her mother and sister every day and the last time she spoke to them was on Saturday. However, the next day, when they did not respond and even on Monday when the calls went unanswered, she rushed to the apartment and sought the help of neighbours to break open the door as the door was also not answered after repeated knocks.

Based on a complaint filed by Aparna, the police have registered a case of abettment to suicide and are investigating. The complainant suspected a few of Naresh’s friends could be the reason behind their extreme step and the investigations are on to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step, said the police.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya sahaya vani ph. 104 for help )