Woman harassed in apartment complex

December 02, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A woman has lodged a complaint of sexual harassment against an unidentified individual in her apartment complex in Konanakunte Cross.

On Thursday, someone rang her doorbell and before she could open the door, they slipped in a letter through the door and fled. The letter had a vulgar message asking her if she would sleep with him and said he would pay for it.

The woman then complained to the apartment association and lodged a complaint with the police. Police suspect someone who is disgruntled with the victim in the apartment may have done it and are now analysing CCTV footage to identify the person.

