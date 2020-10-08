Bengaluru

Woman gives birth on flight

A passenger delivered a baby onboard a Delhi-Bengaluru flight on Wednesday night.

Indigo Airlines, in its statement, said: “We confirm that a baby boy was born prematurely on flight 6E 122 from Delhi to Bengaluru. There are no further details available.”

A video of the mother and baby alighting the flight safely after it landed at the Kempegowda International Airport here on Wednesday night, amid claps and cheers by the airport staff, went viral on social media.

