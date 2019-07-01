Woman from Nepal sexually assaulted; accused on the run

A 21-year-old woman from Nepal who had come to Bengaluru to look for employment was allegedly sexually assaulted by her friend who had lured her to the city. According to the police, the accused, Narendra Thapa, also threatened to kill the woman if she informed her husband who had come to take her back home.

Based on a complaint filed on Saturday, the International Airport police have filed an FIR, charging Thapa with rape and criminal intimidation. “Thapa is on the run and efforts are on to track him down,” said the police.

In her complaint, the woman said Thapa invited her to Bengaluru where he had been working as a security guard for the last few years. He assured her that he would get her a job.

The victim, who needed money desperately for herself and her family, agreed and arrived in Bengaluru on June 13 and resided with Thapa’s sister, who lives near the airport.

Took her to hotel

On June 14, Thapa came over and invited her to his son’s birthday celebrations. “Instead, he took her to a hotel and introduced her to his friend. Thapa told the woman that his friend would help her to get a job and ordered lunch for them,” said the police. The woman said that soon after eating the food, she fell unconscious and woke up the next day in a hotel room. She realised that she had been assaulted and confronted Thapa, who allegedly confessed to the crime. He also threatened to kill her if she told anyone what had happened, said the police. He then dropped her back to his sister’s house. “The woman is unable to recall the name of the hotel,” said a police officer.

Despite his threats, she narrated the incident to Thapa’s sister who then alerted the woman’s husband, who was at their hometown in Nepal. When Thapa learned that he was coming to Bengaluru, he threatened to kill the couple, following which they approached the police on Saturday.