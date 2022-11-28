Woman from Kerala raped by bike taxi driver and associate in Bengaluru

November 28, 2022 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

She had booked the bike to get to go to her friend’s place in Electronics City.

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a bike taxi driver and his associate when she availed the service to get dropped at her friend’s place in Electronics City on Friday night. The victim, a freelance employee from Kerala, had come to the city on work.

After the meeting, the victim booked the bike taxi. The accused, who stayed close to the destination, took advantage of the situation and went to his girlfriend’s house before calling his associate, a mobile phone mechanic, and the duo raped her, said the police.

The victim’s friends, along with others, tried to search for her, but in vain. The next morning, she was found by her friends. The victim was later taken to a hospital, where the doctors examined her and informed the police.

C.K. Baba, DCP, south east division, and his team, tracked down the accused, based on the booking details, and arrested them within two hours of the incident being reported.

The police are now checking the background of the accused to ascertain whether they were involved in similar offences.

“We urge people, especially women who are alone, to be cautious and careful, while booking any conveyance, especially bike taxis late in the night. Even if they do, they should share travel details with their family and friends,“ Mr. Baba said.

