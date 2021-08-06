Woman, friend booked for killing newborn

Bengaluru

06 August 2021

The Soladevanahalli police booked a 22-year-old woman and her male friend for allegedly killing a newborn baby boy at a private hospital on Monday.

The woman, accompanied by her boyfriend, had come to a private hospital situated in Hesaraghatta for consultation and she was complaining of severe stomach ache. However, before seeing a doctor, the woman suffered severe pain and went to the washroom, where she delivered the baby prematurely. The couple decided to conceal this and threw the baby out of the window of the washroom and escaped.

The incident came to light when the hospital staff found the woman missing and later found the newborn’s body on the campus. Based on the complaint, the police traced the woman and admitted her to a hospital as she needed treatment. The police later detained Shashank, 25, from Gudemaranahalli village, on the charges of abetting crime.

The police said the two were in a relationship and the woman got pregnant. She was hiding the pregnancy from her family.