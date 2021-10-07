Woman, four-year-old girl murdered at home

A 36-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter were found murdered at their house in Chowdeshwari Layout in Begur on Wednesday evening. As the house was ransacked, the police suspect is was a case of murder for gain.

The victims have been identified as Chandrakala and her daughter Ratanya. Chandrakala’s husband Channaveera Swamy works in a garment factory. Chandraka used to sell Ayurvedic products from home. The family hailed from Chitradurga and lived in an apartment in Chowdeshwari Layout.

The bodies were discovered by Chandrakala’s sister Chaitra who visited them in the evening. When she arrived, she found the door of their third-floor flat open. She immediately called her brother-in-law who was at work, and he alerted the police. Both the mother and the daughter were brutally stabbed multiple times. Chandrakala was found in the drawing room, and her daughter in the bedroom. “Our preliminary probe points to the assailant murdering the victims in the afternoon,” a police officer said.

Channaveera Swamy had left for work at 9.30 a.m. and the mother and daughter were alone at home. The police suspect that the victims knew the killer as there was no forced entry.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East) S. Murugan, along with senior police officers, visited the flat and supervised the investigation. “Four teams have been formed to investigate the murders,” Mr. Murugan said.