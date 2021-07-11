Woman found murdered

Bengaluru

11 July 2021 01:26 IST

A 26-year-old woman was found murdered at her house in Jnana Jyothi Layout in Jnana Bharathi Nagar on Saturday. According to the police, the unidentified assailant attempted to make the murder look like a suicide.

“The deceased had a deep cut on her neck and a knife was placed on her right hand. It looks like the assailant tried to make it look like she had died by suicide,” a police officer said.

The police have not revealed the identity of the woman. “Initial investigations point to personal reasons as a motive as valuables and cash in the house were untouched,” the officer added.

The murder came to light in the evening when the brother-in-law of the deceased returned home from work and discovered the body. One person has been detained for questioning.