Woman found murdered, police suspect husband

Bengaluru

24 September 2021 01:35 IST

A woman was found murdered at her residence in Annapoorneshwarinagar on Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Roopa, 34. “Her husband, who is absconding, is the main suspect in her murder,” said the police.

The incident came to light when Roopa’s son returned home from tuition to find her body. Her throat had been slit with a kitchen knife. The child told the police that his father was at home when he left for tuition.

“But he has been absconding since then,” said a police officer, adding that the couple were married for nine years.

