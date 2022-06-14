Woman found murdered in lodge in Bengaluru

A 37-year-old woman was found murdered at a lodge in Yeshwanthpur police station limits recently. The deceased was identified as Deepa Padam, from Odisha. She checked in on June 9 and was found dead the next day.

The police said that the assailant had used a pillow to smother her to death and escaped after locking the door from outside.

The murder came to light when the housekeeping staff noticed no movements from inside the room and alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

The police are now analysing the CCTV camera footage to identify the accused.