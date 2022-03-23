Woman found dead in her apartment in Whitefield

Special Correspondent March 23, 2022 23:44 IST

A 35-year-old employee of an international news agency was found dead at her apartment in Whitefield on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Shruthi. Her brother discovered the body after he was unable to reach her.

According to the police, Shruthi’s husband had left for his hometown a few days ago. “On Tuesday, when he was unable to reach her, the brother, Nishant, visited her apartment and found the door locked. With the help of a neighbour, he broke open the door and found her decomposed body,” said the police, who suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Mr. Nishant, in his complaint, claimed that she was being harassed by her husband. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Shruthi’s husband. Further investigation is on, said a police officer.

(Those in distress can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)