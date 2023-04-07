ADVERTISEMENT

Woman found dead in Bengaluru

April 07, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A homemaker was found dead and the police suspect that she had a trivial row after her husband failed to get her a chocolate. The deceased has been identified as Nandini, 30, a resident of Sonnappa Layout, near Hennur.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday. The couple allegedly had a fight, when she took objection to her husband not getting her a chocolate, after which he left for work. The couple's two children had gone to school, leaving Ms. Nandini alone at home.

When her husband tried calling her from work on Thursday afternoon, she did not answer. He alerted a neighbour, who went to their house and found her dead. She was rushed to a private hospital, but was declared brought dead.

The Hennur police have registered a case and are probing further.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

