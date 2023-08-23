August 23, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - Bengaluru

Parappana Agrahara police are on the lookout for a woman who abandoned a newborn after delivering her in the washroom of a private hospital in Bengaluru on the night of August 20.

The woman had come, along with her parents, to consult the doctor at Anugraha hospital on GSP Road. She was complaining of back pain. While waiting for the doctor, the woman went to washroom. She left soon after coming out of the washroom around 11.15 p.m.

Around two hours later, hospital staff found the newborn abandoned on the floor

Based on a complaint by Dr. S. R. Meenakshi, police registered a case against the woman, charging her under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years, by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code. They are checking CCTV footage of the hospital to identify the woman. The baby was placed in the care of the hospital until further orders.