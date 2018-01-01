Woman files plaint against Kadugodi councillor

A resident of Kadugodi has filed a complaint against S. Muniswamy, councillor of the ward, for allegedly trying to remove her from her property.

The complainant, Rukmini, has alleged that Muniswamy has been attempting to evict her from her house in Siddhartha Nagar in Kadugodi. According to the police, the councillor and the complainant had arguments over road construction near the house. The complainant has a half acre property and is living in a makeshift settlement in the premises.