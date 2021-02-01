Bengaluru

Woman files cheating complaint against estranged husband

A 41-year-old software engineer filed a complaint against her estranged husband for allegedly forging her signature to avail of personal loans amounting to several lakhs of rupees.

“Though he forged a signature a few years ago to take the loan, it was only recently that the complainant realised what had happened when she started getting notices from the finance firm to clear the dues,” said a police officer.

Based on a complaint, the police took up a case of cheating and forgery against the husband, Rajiv Bansal, on Tuesday.

