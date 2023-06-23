Woman falls to death

June 23, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

A woman fell to her death from the 10th-floor balcony of her apartment at Yelahanka New Town here on Thursday night. She was identified as Amruta Sharma, an employee in a private firm.

After dinner, she locked her husband in their bedroom and rushed to the 10th floor of the apartment and jumped around 10 p.m.

Security guards at the apartment took her to a nearby hospital, but she was declared brought dead. Other residents of the apartment rushed to her flat and found her husband locked up in their bedroom. They let him out and informed him of the incident.

The police said there were no problems in the marital life of the couple and that she was dejected over the recent death of her father, which, they said, may have pushed her to take the extreme step.

(Those who are in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani at 104 for help)

