Bengaluru

Woman ends life by jumping into well

The body of a woman, who allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well, was found at Krishnagiri, coming under Kolar Rural police limits at Mulbagal taluk.

The police gave the name of the victim as Mashemma (40). A quarrel between Mashemma and some other women over a work related issue is to be reason for the former to take the extreme step.

Mashemma left home on October 7 following the quarrel and her body was found in a well on the outskirts of the village on October 12, the police said.

Printable version | May 5, 2020 10:02:04 PM

